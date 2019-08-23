Classical music, dance stalwarts to perform in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) An upcoming festival of classical dance and music is slated to bring to the national capital dance productions and concerts by Indian stalwarts.

For dance, the Parampara Series by Natya Tarangini has a stellar line-up — the Kuchipudi couple Raja and Radha Reddy, Kathak guru Kumudini Lakhia and her troupe, and Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra.

Music lovers too can listen to thumri vocalist and music composer Shubha Mudgal, Indian classical vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, and Trichur brothers Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan at the event.

It will take place at the Kamani Auditorium from August 30 till September 1. Passes to the free-to-attend event can be downloaded at www.eventbrite.com

