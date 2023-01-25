WORLD

Classified documents found at ex-US Vice Prez Pence’s home

NewsWire
0
0

After US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, classified files have now been found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

The documents, discovered by a lawyer last week at Pence’s Indiana home, have been handed over to the FBI, the BBC reported. However, the former Vice President’s representatives have said that the FBI collected the documents, bypassing ‘standard procedures’ and requesting ‘direct possession’ of them.

Representatives for Pence have also sent a letter to the National Archives alerting them to the documents.

Under the Presidential Records Act, White House records are supposed to go to the National Archives once an administration ends. Regulations require such files to be stored securely.

A “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home at the end of Trump’s presidency, his lawyer wrote in a letter shared with US media.

The latest development emerged after Pence sought legal help from specialists in handling classified documents “out of an abundance of caution”.

He asked for help “after it became public that documents with classified markings were found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence”, the letter read.

Lawyers found “a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information”, which were locked by the former Vice President in a safe.

An aide to Pence told CBS News that the documents were stored in boxes in an insecure area of Pence’s home. The aide said they were taped shut.

According to US media, the documents are believed to have first been taken to Pence’s home in Virginia before later being sent to Indiana.

Amidst the latest development, Trump, who is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling papers, came to Pence’s defence and took to his ‘Truth Social’ social media platform to say that Pence is “an innocent man”.

“He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life,” Trump wrote. “Leave him alone!!!”

20230125-074401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palestinians rally in Gaza against Israel’s 15-yr blockade

    Have advised Imran to call elections post Budget: Pak Minister

    Japan’s nuke water dumping to endanger marine life: Activist

    Africa’s largest female elephant dies in Kenya