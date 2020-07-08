Classy Rohit never looks to bludgeon the ball, says Hazlewood

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has a phenomenal record when it comes to white-ball cricket and his batting style is filled with pure class and elegance.

“He’s got many. I think it’s just with how the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It’s just an area in which he gets better, I think,” Hazlewood said — while speaking about Rohit’s greatest strength — on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show.

“He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal,” he added.

When asked if a bowler gets annoyed by seeing a player bat with such ease, the right-arm Australian pacer said: “Yeah, absolutely. I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to.”

“Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins’ bowling to those guys, it doesn’t seem fast and that’s probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players,” he added.

Rohit has so far scored 29 tons, including three double hundreds, in 224 ODIs he has played for the Men in Blue. He also has four T20I and six Test hundreds to his name. He is the only batsman to score five hundreds in a single edition of World Cup — a feat which he achieved in the 2019 tournament held in England and Wales.

