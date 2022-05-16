The National Green Tribunal has asked the Rajasthan government to monitor and coordinate waste management at the level of District Magistrates and the Chief Secretary at the state level.

The principal bench, headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing a plea against the illegal dumping of solid waste in Adampur village in Dholpur district of the state affecting the Ramsagar pond and the soil of the area.

Later, the scope of the proceedings extended to managing solid waste throughout the state.

As per the government, 88.7 lakhs cubic metre of legacy waste is lying at 176 sites in 171 Urban Local Bodies’ areas, and while 2.29 lakhs cubic metres has been remediated in 11 ULBs, 7.2 lakhs cubic metres being remediated in 14 ULBs.

To this, the NGT, in the order passed on May 12, said: “We find that further remedial action is required to be taken speedily as the statutory timelines have already expired. Legacy waste remediation is of utmost necessity in the interest of public health, the environment, and rule of law. This being constitutional obligation of the State, absence of funds cannot be an excuse.”

It further said the report shows that only an insignificant amount was being collected, as against the estimated expenditure involved. Since the source of funds has been identified, the amount may accordingly be collected.

“It is made clear that if there is any further delay in execution of work on the ground of non-availability of the fund, coercive measures, including stopping any new project in the state till the funds are made available for the purpose of compliance of statutory rules for waste management, may be a compulsion for enforcing right of citizen to clean environment,” the order said.

