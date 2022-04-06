Clean Slate Studioz, often referred to as Clean Slate is an India-based streaming platform, which is scheduled for a global launch in 2023. They have been announced as the New Principal Partner for Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC). The founder of Clean Slate Studioz is actress Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma.

Along with this, the company is also partnering up with Yorkshire’s women’s team Northern Diamond and they will be the title sponsor at the Headingley Ground in Yorkshire.

This makes them the first Indian business to have such a significant naming right in a UK sporting venue

The agreement between YCCC and Clean Slate is for 2 years and this agreement entitles them as the Principal Partner, they get their name on the main pavilion, a prominent brand presence on the East Stand of Headingley, their name at the entrance of the ground, the official jersey, training wear of Northern Diamonds and they also receive pitch branding in all the non-televised matches that will be streamed.

Clean Slate is an Indian homegrown business and it is the world’s first “female first” original content streaming platform. Clean Slate’s mission is equality and they see their partnership with Headingley as an opportunity to spearhead inclusivity and diversity through sport, cricket in particular as the sport offers higher level of engagement with the audiences.

Speaking about the partnership the founder of Clean Slate Studioz, Karnesh Ssharma said, “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground. Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward. Our ambition is to help make the Headingley venue a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general. We are looking forward to a great partnership with the club.”

Lord Patel who is the chairman of YCCC was also excited about the partnership with Clean Slate and said that this partnership was a valuable step in the development of the Yorkshire Cricket Club. He said, “This new partnership – with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities – is an exciting step for Yorkshire. Our proud Club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity. We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game. As this relationship develops, it will bring further opportunities to our Members, our communities and our teams and we are excited and energized by having Clean Slate alongside us.”

Clean Slate Studioz was previously called Clean Slate Filmz and it was a film and distribution business started by actress Anushka Sharma along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Recently, Anushka Sharma announced that she will be bowing out of her responsibilities from Clean Slate and her brother will be taking on the mantle of the business and expanding it as per the vision that they had both envisaged when they started their company.