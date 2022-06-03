India’s latest badminton sensation Aditya Yadav, who helped the country win a gold medal in the Deaflympics 2021 that was held in Brazil recently, will be sponsored by Clean Slate Foundation (CS) to help excel in her training for the next two years.

The sponsorship includes providing her gear, racquets, shuttle sets, and kit, along with arranging specialised mentoring support and nutritional needs.

Clean Slate (CS) Foundation is the ‘female forward’ charitable arm of the leading entertainment production company Clean Slate Filmz which has produced movies like NH10, Pataal Lok, Bulbbul, and Mai.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya has had speech and hearing disability since birth. She took up badminton at the age of 3 and has been training under her coach-father, Digvijay. CS Foundation spotted young talent Aditya over a year ago, before her recent accolades and impressive performance at the Brazil Deaflympics 2021, the company said in a release on Friday.

CS Foundation’s founding members Karnesh Ssharma, Col. Ajay Sharma, and Ashima Sharma informed in an online interaction that the initial sponsorship will be for two years but they are open to extending it depending on the need.

“We will be sponsoring her sports kit, shoes, nutritional requirements, etc. At this moment she is trained by her father but we understand she will be needing advanced training with sports science backup as she progresses. We will also be supporting her in that,” said Col. Ajay Sharma.

“I am absolutely elated and humbled to have this incredible support from the CS Foundation. There have certainly been times when basic amenities such as equipment has hindered my progress, but with their support, I believe nothing can hold me back from achieving my dreams. No girl should ever be held back from succeeding in life whether this is due to her financial status, health, or social background,” Aditya was quoted as saying in a release by CS Foundation.

Karnesh Ssharma, also the Founder of Clean Slate Filmz said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Aaditya Yadav. Our mission at Clean Slate Filmz has always been to not just spotlight female empowerment, but to demonstrate it in letter and spirit. We have been yearning to make an impact beyond the screen, and with the launch of the CS Foundation, we are one step in turning this into reality.”

The CS Foundation founders said they have plans to sponsor more talented Indian female sportspersons. “We work in promoting girls and Clean Slate is promoting everything related to women in various fields like sports, education, research, etc,” said Ashima Sharma.

