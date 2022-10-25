INDIALIFESTYLE

Cleanliness drive: Over Rs 254 crore earned from scrap disposal

Over Rs 254 crore has been earned so far from disposal of scrap during a short period of three weeks of the ongoing Special Cleanliness Campaign 2.0, while 37.19 lakh square feet of space has been cleared, which was earlier occupied by junk and scrap.

Union Minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh on Tuesday informed about the status and progress of Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 which was launched on October 2 and will conclude on October 31.

The Minister also informed that 40 lakh files reviewed, 3,05,268 public grievances redressed, 5416 MPs’ references replied and 588 rules eased during the said timeline.

The Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices, besides citizen centric Swachhata initiatives. The Campaign, holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together to create a movement for Swachhata in Government offices.

Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to Government of India participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In three weeks, the Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 17,767 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 7,028 Railway Stations, Department of Pharmaceuticals in 5,974 campaign sites, Department of Defence in 4,578 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 4,896 campaign sites.

As per the Ministry, the progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal and is reviewed on a weekly basis by the Secretaries.

20221025-205003

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

