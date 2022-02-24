Cleanse and Hydrate Your Skin

INDIA

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) Want to give your skin a long, long vacay from breakouts, dullness and oiliness? Start your skincare routine with the Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash, which is a skin-soothing gel face wash that clears pores, controls oiliness and detoxifies skin. Also, welcome the Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer, which is a refreshing gel moisturizer that adds an intense boost of hydration towards the end of your skincare regimen.

Quench Matcha Better Skin Detox Gel Face Wash

Key Benefits and Features:

. Light-weight gel face wash enriched with biodegradable beads to deep cleanse gentle exfoliate skin

. The biodegradable beads in this refreshing formula work as a gentle exfoliator, unclog the pores and slough off dead skin

. Free from artificial fragrance, this daily use face wash removes all excess oil, grime and impurities from skin without any irritation

. Contains the goodness of refreshing, oil-control matcha green tea that helps protects skin from sun damage, retain moisture and give clear complexion

. Bakuchiol in this formula minimizes enlarged pores, boosts skin firmness and smoothens out texture. Bakuchiol is the only plant extract and antioxidant that closely mimics retinol

. Contains soothing chamomile extracts that aids in cell regeneration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a youthful glow

. 100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol

. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin

Ingredients:

. Matcha Green Tea

. Bakuchiol

. Chamomile

. Mandarin Orange Peel Oil

. Rose Geranium Oil

How To Use:

When to use:

Use every morning and in the evening. Follow up with a refreshing essence to prep your skin and lock in all the hydration by applying some skin-brightening serum.

Quench Matcha Better Anti-Shine Moisturizer

Key Benefits and Features:

. This mattifying, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer boosts hydration and keeps skin non-oily, smooth and fresh

. Contains the goodness of matcha green tea to minimize oiliness, prevent acne and boost hydration

. Infused with bakuchiol as a key ingredient that tackles skin dullness, improves skin texture and prevents skin damagef rom free radicals

. This gentle moisturizer is packed with natural skinsoothing Korean ingredients like licorice and cica

. Travel friendly packaging with a pump dispenser for application on the go

100 per cent vegetarian, toxin-free and cruelty-free formula; Free from parabens, sulphates and alcohol

. Best suited for oily, acne-prone and combination skin

Ingredients:

.Matcha Green Tea

. Bakuchiol

. Chamomile

. Licorice Root

. Cica

How To Use:

. Take a dime-sized amount of the moisturizer and apply it onto your face and neck.

. Use your fingertips to gently massage it in a circular motion until fully absorbed.

When to use:

Use every morning and in the evening

