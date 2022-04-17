INDIA

Clear, hot weather likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast clear weather to continue in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Mostly dry and hot weather is likely at most places of J&K.

“Same is likely to continue till April 19th which will led to further rise in day temperature in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“Brief spells of rain/thunder can’t be ruled out at isolated places, although chances are less.

“Thereafter, the next spell of rain/thunderstorm is likely during 20-22nd which will cause Rain at most places of Kashmir division and at scattered places of Jammu division mostly during April 20-21”, said a statement of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.6, Pahalgam 3.3 and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.1, Leh 1.0 and Kargil 3.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.5, Katra 19.8, Batote 13.1, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 8.7 as the minimum temperature.

20220417-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intermediate board exams in Andhra as per schedule: Minister

    Economy experiencing spillovers from ongoing geopolitical crisis: RBI Bulletin

    ‘Working of civil servants need to shift from Rule to Role’

    Delhi govt calls on corporates to promote EV policy