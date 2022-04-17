Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast clear weather to continue in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Mostly dry and hot weather is likely at most places of J&K.

“Same is likely to continue till April 19th which will led to further rise in day temperature in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“Brief spells of rain/thunder can’t be ruled out at isolated places, although chances are less.

“Thereafter, the next spell of rain/thunderstorm is likely during 20-22nd which will cause Rain at most places of Kashmir division and at scattered places of Jammu division mostly during April 20-21”, said a statement of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.6, Pahalgam 3.3 and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.1, Leh 1.0 and Kargil 3.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.5, Katra 19.8, Batote 13.1, Banihal 9.0 and Bhaderwah 8.7 as the minimum temperature.

