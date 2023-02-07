The weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours.

“Dry weather with clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy sky in the Valley is likely during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 2.7, Pahalgam minus 5.9 and Gulmarg minus 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.2 and Leh minus 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.4, Katra 8.8, Batote 2, Banihal and Bhaderwah both had 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

