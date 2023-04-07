INDIALIFESTYLE

Clear sky, bright sunshine likely in J&K today

The weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that clear sky with bright sunshine is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Clear sky with bright sunshine is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 4.4, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil town in Ladakh region had minus 0.6 and Leh minus 6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.7, Katra 12.6, Batote 8.7, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah 4.3 as the minimum temperature.

20230407-093202

