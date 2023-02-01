INDIALIFESTYLE

Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy in Kashmir for next 24 hrs

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that mainly clear sky in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in Kashmir division is likely in the next 24 hours.

“Sky would be generally clear in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in the Valley during the next 24 hours.

“Maximum temperature is expected to remain around 20 in Jammu and around 4 in the Valley,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 8.9 and Gulmarg minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 17.6 and Leh minus 12 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.7, Katra 6.8, Batote 2.5, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

