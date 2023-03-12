INDIA

Clear sky in J&K in next 24 hours

Weather was dry and pleasant in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that mainly clear sky is expected during next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT office said.

Srinagar had 4.2 Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.6 and Leh minus 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.8, Katra 15.3, Batote 10.5, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 7.5 as the minimum temperature.

20230312-102005

