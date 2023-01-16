INDIA

Clear sky likely in Jammu, cloudy weather in Valley: MeT

While the sky is likely to be clear in Jammu, the Valley is set experience a generally cloudy weather during the next 24 hours, the MeT department said here on Monday.

On Sunday, the weather was cold and dry in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Generally cloudy weather is likely in the Valley and mainly clear in the Jammu division during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 1.9 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 10.2 and Gulmarg minus 12 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered minus 21.2 degree and Leh minus 14.

Jammu had 4.1 degrees, Katra 4.5, Batote minus 1.4, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 1 as the minimum temperature.

