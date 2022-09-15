INDIA

Clear sky, pleasant sunshine likely in J&K

The Meteorological (MeT) office on Thursday said dry weather conditions will continue for the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The union territory had pleasant skies and sunshine in the last 24 hours.

“Clear sky with pleasant sunshine is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 14, Pahalgam 8.7 and Gulmarg 8.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 5.4, Kargil 13.4 and Leh 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.5, Katra 23.4, Batote 16.8, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 14.7 as the minimum temperature.

