Weather was generally dry in J&K and the Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday made a similar forecast on Friday for the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 6.3 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh in Ladakh region had 7.4 and Kargil 10 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 21.9, Katra 21.2, Batote 15.2, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

20220624-094001