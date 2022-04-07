INDIA

Clear weather forecast in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast clear weather in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

“Weather will remain dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.3, Pahalgam 4.2 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.4, Leh 3.3 and Kargil 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.1, Katra 19.7, Batote 13.9, Banihal 9.5 and Bhaderwah 10.7 as the night’s lowest temperature.

