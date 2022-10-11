Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Tuesday that mainly clear sky with possibility of light rain at isolated places is likely during next 24 hours.

“Mainly clear sky with possibility of light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 9.4, Pahalgam 6.1 and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh had 1.8, Kargil 4.7 and Leh 2.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.4, Katra 17.2, Batote 11.5, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 12 as the minimum temperature.

