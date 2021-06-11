Well-known Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to allow religious places to reopen allowing 50 per cent devotee occupancy with full adherence to Covid protocols.

The Maulana, who is also the Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, said that people should be allowed to visit their religious shrines since the Covid curfew has been lifted on weekdays.

“All religious places were shut for the public during the two waves of Covid. Now people are reeling under emotional stress and depression and will find solace in places of worship. Both medicine and prayer are required in these hard times for healing,” he said.

The cleric said that “Even during Ramzan and Eid, Covid norms were strictly followed and mosques had remained off limits.”

