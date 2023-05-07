Condemning the terrorist attack on Shia teachers in Pakistan’s Parachinar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noted Shia cleric and general secretary of Majlise Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawwad Naqvi, has sought the intervention of United Nations to stop genocide of Shias.

“Shia genocide continues in Pakistan. The government of Pakistan and international organisations have failed to stop it. Terrorists entered a school and killed seven teachers, which shows the anti-education mentality of terrorists.

“The United Nations must intervene and take appropriate action to stop the killings of Shias in Pakistan,” the Maulana said in a statement.

The Maulana said there was no security plan for Shias at the global level and the UN was not taking any proper steps.

