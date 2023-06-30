INDIA

Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha FC on Friday announced the departure of their Super Cup-winning coach Clifford Miranda. The club also appointed Floyd Pinto as the club’s new assistant coach.

Miranda, who took over as the interim head coach at the end of the season after the departure of Josep Gombau, led the Kalinga Warriors to Super Cup glory and also helped them qualify for the AFC Cup with a win over Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoff.

The 40-year-old has left the club to pursue a fresh challenge, the club said in its statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and acknowledge Clifford for his immense contribution to the overall growth and success of the team during the 2022-2023 season. Under his guidance, the club won its first trophy in the form of the Hero Super Cup and secured a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage for the first time in its history,” the club said in an official statement.

“Despite being offered an elevated position within the club, Clifford has chosen to pursue a different journey and new challenges. We wish him well always!” the statement further read.

Miranda had joined the club from FC Goa ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as assistant coach and helped the club in reaching the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time. He then galvanised the group having taken over the reins after a tough end to the ISL season and guided the club to the Super Cup title in grand style while playing a good brand of football.

Miranda became the first Indian head coach to win the Super Cup crown and will leave Odisha FC after a fabulous year as a coach.

Meanwhile, Pinto took interim charge of the Highlanders at the end of the ISL 2022-23 season and lifted the team after a disappointing season and guided them to the semi-finals of the Super Cup.

The 36-year-old has had successful stints with the India U-17 and U-19 teams as well as with the Indian Arrows side. He guided the junior national team to victory in the SAFF U-19 Championships.

“As assistant coach, Pinto’s expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the team for the upcoming season with head coach Sergio Lobera, player development, and overall success. The club is absolutely ecstatic to have Floyd Pinto on board for the upcoming season and wishes him nothing but the best,” the club said in a statement.

2023063031905

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forces rescue 3 Manipur workers kidnapped by terrorists

    ‘White Bird’ screen adaptation delves deeper into the backstory of Julian...

    Agra doctor, his two children killed in nursing home fire

    Delhi HC suspends 5-year sentence of ex-NSG official in rape case