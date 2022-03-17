INDIA

Climate change to be part of school curriculum

By NewsWire
0
0

The concept of climate change has been incorporated in the curriculum and in the textbooks developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

This curriculum is a part for the subjects like Social Sciences and Geography for classes 7 and 11. Topics on climate change have also been incorporated in the NCERT’s Science Textbooks for classes 8 and 9 and Biology Textbook for class 12.

Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi said, “NCERT has been organizing in-service teachers’ capacity building programmes in Geography as well as in Social Sciences where teachers are sensitized over the issues related to climate change.”

Live interactive sessions have also been conducted on Swayam Prabha, PM eVidya Channel on climate change. National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) learning modules for elementary stage also includes Environmental Science (EVS) concerns related to environmental protection in the module on EVS. Approximately, 42 lakh teachers have already completed NISHTHA learning modules through offline and online mode, the minister added.

Annpurna Devi said that it has taken into account the concerns of the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) which includes female and transgender individuals, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities and other categories. The NEP aims at bridging the social category gaps in access, participation, and learning outcomes in school education.

Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education is implementing Samagra Shiksha scheme, effective from 2018-19. Bridging gender and social category gaps at all levels of school education is one of the major objectives of the scheme.

20220317-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.