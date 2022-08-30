Stating that development and environment are both essential, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday that climate-friendly sustainable development is the need of the hour.

Patnaik said this while virtually addressing an induction programme of 35 assistant environmental engineers and scientists, who joined the Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

Patnaik said that environment and climate change is the single most important issue of the world in the current times.

Describing the gravity of the issue, he said, “A few years ago, we were discussing the impact of global warming and pollution. Now, I believe, we are in the midst of climate change that has made life difficult for people all around the globe.”

This year, there are severe drought conditions in Europe and China, while Pakistan is facing massive flood situations never seen in several decades. In India, different states are witnessing droughts or floods because of uneven rains in the monsoon, he pointed out.

“Therefore, it’s time to act and course correct ourselves. For us, development and environmenta both are essential. We require climate-friendly sustainable development,” Patnaik said, adding that science and technology can help us in this tough situation.

Speaking on the actions taken in the state, Patnaik said that Odisha is a front line state in the climate change action plan. The state has made a comprehensive policy to address issues of climate change, he added.

Patnaik further said that as engineers and scientists with their expertise in environmental issues, they have a pivotal role to play to ensure enforcement of pollution norms and suggest improvements in government’s efforts.

He expected the new recruits to rise to the occasion, take all possible actions for a clean and green Odisha.

