Close aide of Amritpal detained from Delhi, say police sources

The Special Cell of Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police has detained a close associate of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh from West Delhi’s Tilak Vihar area, police sources said here on Thursday.

According to the sources, the man identified as Amit Singh was detained on Tuesday from Tilak Vihar after the police received specific inputs about his whereabouts. Delhi Police assisted the Punjab Police in this operation.

Singh works as an insurance agent.

In another development earlier in the day, the Haryana Police arrested a 28-year-old MBA degree holder unemployed woman for allegedly giving shelter to Amritpal Singh and his accomplice Pappal Preet Singh at her house in Shahabad town in Kurukshetra district. The woman has been handed over to the Punjab Police.

The accused, Baljeet Kaur, lives with her brother and father. Her brother works at the SDM office, while her father runs a milk business.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that Baljeet Kaur was in touch with Pappal Preet Singh.

“It is suspected that Pappal Preet and Amritpal stayed at Baljeet’s house on Sunday night. After some questioning, Punjab Police were intimated and the woman was handed over to them for further investigation,” Bhoria said.

Amritpal, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked, has been on the run since March 18 despite a massive manhunt launched to nab him.

20230323-230203

