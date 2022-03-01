INDIA

Close-aide of Ranjha gang head held in Delhi

By NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested an inter-state criminal who was a close aide of the head of the dreaded Ranjha gang, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind alias Kaku (35), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that on Monday, a tip-off was received regarding the presence of Arvind by the special staff of North-East district.

Accordingly, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at a specified location from where the accused was apprehended after a brief scuffle.

The DCP said that a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at the Bhajanpura police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a close associate of Jamal alias Ranjha, head of the Ranjha gang, and a former member of Hasim Baba Gang.

“At present Jamal is on parole and Arvind was providing security to Jamal from his rivals,” the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in three attempt to murder, robbery and gambling cases.

20220301-234604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.