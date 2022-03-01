Close-aide of Ranjha gang head held in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested an inter-state criminal who was a close aide of the head of the dreaded Ranjha gang, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind alias Kaku (35), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that on Monday, a tip-off was received regarding the presence of Arvind by the special staff of North-East district.

Accordingly, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at a specified location from where the accused was apprehended after a brief scuffle.

The DCP said that a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at the Bhajanpura police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a close associate of Jamal alias Ranjha, head of the Ranjha gang, and a former member of Hasim Baba Gang.

“At present Jamal is on parole and Arvind was providing security to Jamal from his rivals,” the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in three attempt to murder, robbery and gambling cases.

