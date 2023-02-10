NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep his promise and close the loophole in the Canada Health Act that’s led to dozens of for-profit clinics charging cash for surgeries, and draining doctors and nurses out of hospital operating rooms so wait times grow for everyone.

Singh made the call in response to a CBC News story published today which reveals how companies owned by a private equity fund are opening a growing number of for-profit, cash-for-access clinics all over the country. The loophole allows people to pay to jump the queue, as long as their surgery is performed in another province where they’re not “insured” under the current interpretation of the Act, the NDP says.

“Everyone should get the surgery they need as soon as they need it, not just when they can afford it,” Singh told CanIndia News in an email. “But right now, people are waiting in horrible pain for surgeries — losing their quality of life and taking painkillers to get through the day.”

“The thousands of Canadian surgeons, nurses and care aides that have been poached by cash-for-surgery clinics could be shortening wait times for all — but instead, they’ve been poached by cash-for-surgery clinics,” he added.

The corporation at the heart of the CBC investigation is Canadian Surgery Solutions, a branch of Clearpoint Health Network, which is owned by Kensington Private Equity Fund. This January the company announced an expansion, growing to 53 operating rooms across the country.

Singh points out that in 2021 Trudeau promised to stop all billing for health care by amending the Canada Health Act but did the opposite.

“Now he’s calling for-profit surgery ‘innovation.’ For everyone who is waiting longer, this isn’t innovation — it’s American-style two-tier health care, and it’s making the painful waits much longer for the vast majority of Canadians,” Singh said.

Given the growing surgical wait times caused by the pandemic, some Canadians are willing to pay for common surgeries like hip and knee replacements rather than continue to live in pain for months.