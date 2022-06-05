Two audio leaks have revealed that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious diamond gift for the ex-first lady from Malik Riaz’s daughter Amber Riaz in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against Malik Riaz, Samaa TV reported.

The audiotapes, purportedly the recordings of telephonic conversations between Malik Riaz and Amber Riaz, were aired on Sunday.

The recordings show that Farah Gogi rejected a three-carat diamond sent by Amber Riaz as unworthy and unsuitable for the first lady, who she allegedly said routinely wore such things, and asked for a five-carat diamond.

Gogi chastised Amber for sending only a five-carat diamond ring but promised that in return for a more valuable gift, Imran Khan would reverse measures against the property projects of the tycoon.

Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi faces NAB cases and allegations of acting as a front-person of Imran Khan, but the former prime minister defended her as ‘absolutely innocent’ at a press conference on May 1, saying the probe against her was a political vendetta, Samaa TV reported.

The undated phone recordings revolve around an alleged bribe for the de-sealing of a construction site, retraction of a report submitted in court, and issuance of a letter to the property tycoon.

