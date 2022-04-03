SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Close nexus between foreign interference and oust Imran campaign, says Pak Deputy Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed abruptly on Sunday after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed it “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”, media reports said.

At the outset of the session, Law and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry read out Article 5 of the Constitution and accused the Opposition of “disloyalty to the state”, Geo News reported.

Deputy Speaker Suri then quickly disallowed voting on the no-trust motion and adjourned the session for an indefinite time. Later, on the Prime Minister’s advice, President Arif Alvi dissolved the assemblies, with Imran Khan asking the nation to gear up for fresh polls.

In his detailed order, the Deputy Speaker said: “There has been blatant foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan and there exists a close nexus between such foreign interference and the campaign to oust and remove the democratically elected government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan through different means including the motion for no-confidence.

“No self-respecting independent, democratic country and people with national pride and dignity could or should ever let such things happen nor allow its democratic institutions including parliamentary processes to be so grossly abused by foreigners or foreign states to bring a change of any Government or Prime Minister as appears to be the case presently.”

20220403-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban declares ceasefire during Eid

    150 Indians allegedly abducted from Kabul airport but later released: Reports

    125 women committed suicide in Pak district in 13 months

    Taliban hunting down Afghans in military and police: Report