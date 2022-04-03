The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed abruptly on Sunday after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed it “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”, media reports said.

At the outset of the session, Law and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry read out Article 5 of the Constitution and accused the Opposition of “disloyalty to the state”, Geo News reported.

Deputy Speaker Suri then quickly disallowed voting on the no-trust motion and adjourned the session for an indefinite time. Later, on the Prime Minister’s advice, President Arif Alvi dissolved the assemblies, with Imran Khan asking the nation to gear up for fresh polls.

In his detailed order, the Deputy Speaker said: “There has been blatant foreign interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan and there exists a close nexus between such foreign interference and the campaign to oust and remove the democratically elected government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan through different means including the motion for no-confidence.

“No self-respecting independent, democratic country and people with national pride and dignity could or should ever let such things happen nor allow its democratic institutions including parliamentary processes to be so grossly abused by foreigners or foreign states to bring a change of any Government or Prime Minister as appears to be the case presently.”

