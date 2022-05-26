Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad escaped unhurt after a stage collapsed in state’s Begusarai district on Thursday morning.

Tarkishore Prasad, local MLA Kundan Singh, ex MLA Krishna Singh, BJP district president Raj Kishore Singh, Rajesh Rai, Ram Naresh Nishadh, local leader Rudal Rai and others went to Ulaw Rachihari village under Sadar block to inaugurate a spiritual programme (Satsang).

When they went on the stage to light the lamp and inaugurate the event, it collapsed due to excessive load.

Rudal Rai’s right leg got fractured in the incident and he was admitted to a local hospital.

