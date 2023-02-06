Passengers on a low-floor DTC bus had a close shave after the vehicle suddenly caught fire in Kanjhawala area on Delhi’s outskirts on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to information, the bus was of route number 106, plying between Old Delhi Railway Station and Qutubgarh.

The Fire Department said that they got a call of the incident at around 2 p.m..

“We got a call that a low floor DTC bus caught fire near Ladpur village in Kanjhawala area. A tender was sent but by then the fire had been extinguished,” a fire official said.

A local police team also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but a short circuit is said to be the reason. No one was hurt in the incident.

