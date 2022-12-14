A man had a narrow escape when the car he was driving caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Alpha commercial belt of Greater Noida on Wednesday. The driver saved himself by jumping out of the vehicle.

According to sources, a Santro car caught fire suddenly, on which its driver jumped out and informed the fire brigade and the local police.

The case is under the Greater Noida police station Beta-2 area.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out because of a short circuit.

Short circuits have been said to be the cause of many of the recent car fires. So far, no loss of life has been reported in the incidents.

