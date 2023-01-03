Commuters in the national capital, especially in stretches passing through the south Delhi areas, are facing a harrowing time since Monday due to the closure of the Ashram flyover on January 1.

Massive traffic snarls have been witnessed in and around the Ashram flyover, including in Noida, mainly during the peak office hours, with many complaining of arriving late at their destinations.

The construction work on the final leg of the extension of the Ashram flyover to the DND flyway began on Monday. The flyover has been closed for the commuters till the completion of the work, as and when that happens.

Last week, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory that said: “From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and the DND flyover.”

The advisory had noted that the movement of traffic may be affected in stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, such as Outer Ring Road, DND flyover, Mathura Road, and both the carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk.

On Tuesday morning, as well as in the evening, traffic congestion was seen from Ashram to Hauz Khas along with several other stretches in Delhi.

The closure of Ashram flyover has also affected the commuters moving towards and out of adjoining Noida.

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed to assist the commuters who are currently spending hours stuck in the congestion.

Over 4 lakh vehicles pass through the DND flyway daily.

It is being said that in the coming days, the traffic tailgates may shoot off to other stretches as well, such as the Noida Link Road due to the closure of the key Ashram flyover.

The traffic police in Noida are trying to ensure that the commuters do not get stuck in snail-paced traffic.

