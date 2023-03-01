A cloth warehouse on Roshanara Road in north Delhi collapsed like a house of cards after a massive fire broke out in it on Monday, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, firemen can be seen standing near the three-storey structure before it suddenly collapses.

It took just five seconds for the three-storeyed building to completely come down, releasing a thick plume of black smoke.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze in a factory at the premises of logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road near Pul Bangash metro station was received around 11.50 a.m. and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

A senior police official said that after receiving a police control room call at Subzi Mandi police station regarding a fire at Jaipur Golden Transport warehouse, a police team reached the spot.

“The fire was in the warehouse, constructed in an area about 1,000 square metres and is divided in four separate parts. One of the parts having four floors was burning and all its floors were engulfed in the fire,” said the official.

“Police team cordoned off the area and the compound was evacuated. Traffic police were also deployed for smooth vehicular movement. The people residing in the adjoining area were also requested to vacate their home,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained but initial investigation suggests that there was some electric short-circuit in the generator set. The warehouse is 50 years old so due to fire, heat and water sprinkling to douse the flames, all the four floors collapsed at about 3.30 p.m,” he said.

“The authorities including BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Disaster Management, Building Department of MCD, SDM office, FSL and district crime team have been requested to inspect the place of fire as well as affected residential area,” said the official, adding that legal action is being initiated.

