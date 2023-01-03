INDIASCI-TECH

Cloud will be foundational to scaling India’s digital journey: Satya Nadella

Cloud will be foundational to scaling India’s digital journey and Microsoft is innovating across the tech stack to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, startups and companies across every industry, the company’s Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering of CEOs at the ‘Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit,’ in Mumbai, he said that Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.

“One of the most fantastic things even in this trip to India that I’m learning about, is not just what’s happening in the top cities of the country, but what’s happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role,” said Nadella.

Nadella said that every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive and more productive.

“Every frontline worker will be able to do more knowledge work than they ever did. Every design task, whether it’s software engineering, mechanical design, architecture, is going to be that much more productive going forward,a he said about the role of AI.

It is going to accelerate human creativity, human ingenuity and human productivity across a range of tasks,” Nadella added.

Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years. The country is a hub of innovation and resourcefulness, with India expected to become the worlda¿s third biggest economy by 2033.

Meanwhile, YES BANK announced its partnership with Microsoft to bring forth a next generation mobile application with a view to providing customers with a personalized banking experience.

HDFC Bank is partnering with Microsoft in the next phase of its digital transformation journey of unlocking business value by transforming the application portfolio, modernising the data landscape and securing the enterprise with the Microsoft Cloud Platform.

