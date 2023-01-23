Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that generally cloudy sky is likely in Jammu division and scattered rain and snow would prevail in Kashmir.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with generally cloudy sky in Jammu and scattered to isolated rain/snow in the Valley during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.4, Pahalgam minus 4.7 and Gulmarg had minus 9.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 16.6 and Leh minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.5, Katra 6.2, Batote 2.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.

