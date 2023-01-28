INDIA

Clouds in Jammu; rain,snow likely in Valley

The MeT office on Saturday forecast a generally cloudy sky in Jammu division with likelihood of rain or snow in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

According to a MeT official, the union territory experienced a dry weather on Friday.

“Generally cloudy sky in Jammu division with chances of light to moderate rain/snow is likely in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours”, the official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 1.7 degrees Celcius, Pahalgam minus 6.9 and Gulmarg minus 7.2 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil reeled under minus 14.8 degree and Leh was at minus 13.6.

Jammu recorded 6.1 degrees, Katra 6.6, Batote 2.5, while Banihal and Bhaderwah clocked minus 0.4 and minus 1.4 degree respectively.

20230128-093401

