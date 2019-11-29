CloudWalker unveils 4K LED smart screen for Rs 22,990

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) CloudWalker Streaming Technologies on Tuesday launched its 4K LED multi-tasking smart screen in India, starting from Rs 22,990.

The smart screens are available for purchase on Amazon, in 3 screen sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

“The CloudWalker 4K LED smart screens have been incepted with this seed thought in mind. A multi-tasking screen that lets you #DoItAll and helps save a lot of time, efforts while trying to switch across multiple screens for individual family needs. Its flexibility means family members can now make use of a single big screen for varied needs at home, be it watching a movie for entertainment, shopping, browsing and more,” Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the screen is quipped with 4K-HDR and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered with a Dual-Core ARM Cortex A73 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM.

Moreover, the smart screen is powered by a built-in Certified AOSP operating system and Content Discovery Engine that brings thousands of hours of global entertainment, curated all in one place.

According to the company, users can discover trending movies, documentaries, music, regional language content, recommended apps and spiritual content including darshan, devotional lectures, documentaries and more.

With certified apps official content partners, embedded with the screen, like Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNXT, JioCinema, ErosNow, Hugama Play, ALTBalajai and more, users can watch their choice of favourite content from popular OTT streaming apps on the big screen and get lifetime free subscription to the Movie Box app for a curated world cinema entertainment.

