Cloudy day in Delhi, monsoon rains likely

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The national capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday woke up to a cloudy sky and drizzle in some areas, with the monsoon rains likely to make a comeback after remaining elusive since its arrival here on Friday.

Though there was a dip in the mercury level, the humidity was high on Tuesday morning, at 68 per cent.

There are chances of light rains across Delhi on Tuesday and the sky would remain cloudy, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. On Monday, the mercury hovered between 28 and 36.7 degrees.

According to private forecaster Skymet, heavy rains were expected over Mumbai, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

