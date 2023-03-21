INDIA

Cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

The Met office on Tuesday forecast generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Weather was cloudy with scattered rain during the last 24 hours in the union territory.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during next 24 hours”, a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.6 degree and Gulmarg minus 1 degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass registered a low of minus 6 degree, Kargil minus 2.4 degree, while Leh was at minus 3 degree.

Jammu clocked 13.1 degrees, Katra 11.6 degrees, Batote 6.5 degrees, Banihal 4.8 degrees and Bhaderwah 7 degrees.

20230321-100202

