The weather department on Saturday forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 19.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 14.4 and Gulmarg 9.5 as the minimum temperature this morning.

Leh in Ladakh region clocked 10.9 degrees and Kargil 17.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 25.1 degrees, Katra 22.8, Batote 18.7, Banihal 18.8 and Bhaderwah 19.1 as the minimum temperature.

