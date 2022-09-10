The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light rain in Srinagar and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

“Cloudy weather with light rain is likely in the valley and light to moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 12.8 and Gulmarg 9.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh clocked 8 degrees, Leh 11.5 and Kargil 15.2 degrees.

Jammu received 21.5 degrees, Katra 22.3, Batote 16.5, Banihal 16 and Bhaderwah 16.3 as the minimum temperature.

