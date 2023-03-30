INDIA

Cloudy sky, rain, thundershowers likely in J&K: MeT office

The MeT office said on Thursday forecast cloudy sky with chances of light rain/thundershowers during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sky is expected to remain cloudy with chances of light rain/thundershowers in J&K during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 6.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg zero degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town recorded a low of minus 4, Kargil 0.5 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu clocked 18.5 degrees, Katra 15.2, Batote 9, Banihal 7 and Bhaderwah 6.2 degrees.

