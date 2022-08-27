Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Saturday.

The state experienced cloudy weather on Friday.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 17.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 11.2 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had 6.6 degrees, Leh 12.8 and Kargil 16 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 25.8 degrees, Katra 23.6, Batote 17.7, Banihal 16 and Bhaderwah 17.2 as the minimum temperature.

