INDIA

Cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in J&K: MeT

NewsWire
0
0

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Saturday.

The state experienced cloudy weather on Friday.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 17.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 11.2 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had 6.6 degrees, Leh 12.8 and Kargil 16 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 25.8 degrees, Katra 23.6, Batote 17.7, Banihal 16 and Bhaderwah 17.2 as the minimum temperature.

20220827-093801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes command of 21 Strike Corps

    It’s all happening in Kerala — Good Friday, Vishu and Ramadan

    Delhi to face water shortage from May 6 to 8: DJB

    Delhi: Two held for killing a sweeper over old rivalry