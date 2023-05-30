The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that a predominantly cloudy sky with rain and thunder is likely to prevail for the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places in J&K is likely during next 24 hours,” the Meteorological (MeT) officials said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations till June 2.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 8.8 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 8.9 and Leh 11.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.6, Katra 16.8, Batote 11, Banihal 11.3 and Bhaderwah 10.9 as the minimum temperature.

20230530-101804