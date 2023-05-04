INDIA

Cloudy weather expected in J&K

Weather was erratic in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Thursday that generally cloudy weather is likely in next 24 hours.

“Partly to generally cloudy weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours”, MeT department said.

Srinagar had -0.3, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg 3.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil 2.8 and Leh minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.6, Katra 13.1, Batote 8.1, Banihal 7.3 and Bhaderwah 6.4 as the minimum temperature.

