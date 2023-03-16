Weather was dry and pleasant in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that cloudy weather is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

“Mainly to partly cloudy weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.5, Pahalgam 0.8 and Gulmarg 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 9.4, Kargil minus 4.9 and Leh minus 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15, Katra 14.2, Batote 9.5, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230316-102004