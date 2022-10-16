Weather was mainly dry in J&K in the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that fair to partly cloudy weather is likely during next 24 hours.

“Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected during the next 24 hours in J&K.”

“Light to moderate rain/snowfall (over high reaches) very likely at isolated places on 18th and at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on October 19-20. Mainly dry weather is expected till 17th.”

“There is no forecast of any Major snowfall for next one week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh”, a MeT office statement said.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 1.5, Kargil 3 and Leh 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18, Katra 16.2, Batote 10.2, Banihal 6.4 and Bhaderwah 8 as the minimum temperature.

