The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours for Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather was generally cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Cloudy weather with rain/thundershowers is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 21.8, Pahalgam 17.8 and Gulmarg had 13.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 10.1, Leh 14.2 and Kargil 16.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.8, Katra 23.4, Batote 18.5, Banihal 19.8 and Bhaderwah 20.2 as the minimum temperature.

