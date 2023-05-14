The crucial meeting of newly-elected MLAs of Congress in Karnataka is set to start here soon on Sunday evening with the lawmakers starting to reach the private hotel for the meeting.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying has begun for the post of Chief Minister between state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah. In a major development, Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha swamiji has held a meeting and indicated that Shivakumar deserves to become the CM.

The influential pontiff maintained that Shivakumar had put in efforts for the party and it should be duly recognised. He also stated that the mutt and community wants him to become the CM and will support Shivakumar him like they supported former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and S.M. Krishna.

Sources stated that Siddaramaiah camp has also been equally lobbying for the post and putting an all-out effort to secure the support of 100 MLAs. The strategy is to secure MLAs support in Legislature Party meeting and assert with Ahinda groups later.

With Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaching New Delhi and his statement that the high command will take a call after the Legislature party meeting, it indicates the tussle for the CM post.

Party sources claimed that it will take another two to three days to finalise the CM candidate in the present scenario.

20230514-192004