In a major development, the meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs here on Sunday unanimously resolved to authorise party President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint new leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

With the resolution, the ball has come into the court of the high command. Sources said that the step came since former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are not settling anything but the post of the Chief Minister.

The resolution also stated that the results of the Assembly elections have empowered Karnataka to fight against dangers posed to democracy and the Constitution, within the state and outside across India.

The meeting thanked efforts of Sonia Gandhi and Kharge, as well as Rahul Gandhi who took out Bharat Jodo Yatra for for 21 days and covered 600 km in Karnataka.

The resolution also thanked party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for conducting roadshows and effectively communicating the party programmes.

